15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

3. Keeps Thickening Shampoo

Keeps is a leader on the hair restoration front, so you know when they come up with a thickening shampoo for hair loss it must be good. The goal of this shampoo is to clean out hair follicles and keep them healthy, fostering the proper conditions for thick, healthy hair. This product was designed to support a Keeps regimen for hair growth, so be aware that your results may not be as dramatic as the reviews show if you are using only this product from the brand.

The key is a blend of naturally derived ingredients, like saw palmetto for hormonal balancing, biotin for strengthening, argan and coconut oils to nourish and deliver moisture, green tea extract to cut down on inflammation, and peppermint oil for a refreshing scalp tingle.

Best for: Those with thin hair that’s prone to grease.

