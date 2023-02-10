15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

5. Revita High-Performance Stimulating Shampoo

You’ll get more than just anti-hair loss power with this sulfate-free formula. It also revitalizes the overall appearance of your hair while contributing to a healthy scalp and combating signs of aging. 90% of users in a clinical trial reported reduced hair shedding after incorporating this into their shower routine!

One important ingredient in this formula is caffeine, which stimulates the scalp while undoing any damage the hair loss hormone has done. Ketoconazole tackles any fungus issues, reducing inflammation that often contributes to baldness. They’ve also included important amino acids for the formation of keratin to strengthen hair, as well as biotin to tackle dryness and shedding.

Meanwhile, snapdragon fights off inflammation, microbes, and free radical damage, and soy protein rebuilds hair structure. That’s not all! There are plenty of other natural, science-backed ingredients in here like hydrolyzed soy protein, rooibos, and ginseng, as well as plenty of vitamins to strengthen and bring hair back to life.

Best for: Those who suffer from dandruff or have straight hair that tends to be limp.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!