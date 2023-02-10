15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

6. Hims Thick Fix Shampoo

Saw palmetto runs this formula from Hims, balancing hormone levels and reducing inflammation for a healthier scalp. The shampoo is also loaded with emollients to bring moisture to your scalp and hair for a big refresher, while other ingredients exfoliate dead skin from your scalp and cut down on sebum production. This is a simple product that cleanses, nourishes, and sets you up for some of the thickest hair of your life.

Users love how well this product works, with some even claiming it boosted beard growth. They also love the smell and the way their hair feels after a shower. Like some shampoos on this list, this product works best to supplement hair loss treatment rather than take full responsibility for promoting growth. Luckily, the brand offers several hair growth solutions that work in harmony with this shampoo, so you can get that full head of hair back in no time!

Best for: Men already on a hair growth regimen with Hims or those with hormonal hair loss.

