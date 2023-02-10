15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

7. R+Co Bleu Ingenious Thickening Shampoo

Fine hair is particularly prone to getting weighed down by buildup, which is why having a clarifying shampoo on hand is a good idea if this is your hair type. This particular shampoo cleanses deeply, removing buildup from volume-boosting products. Another bonus to this best hair loss shampoo for men is that it comes in eco-friendly packaging, as the bottle is made from 100% post-consumer recycled material.

Inside, you’ll find the patented Bleu Molecule Complex, which adds strength and shine. Vegetable protein also gives hair a much-needed boost for a thicker appearance, kelp extract bolsters those strands, and avocado oil nourishes and conditions.

Best for: Men with thin hair that looks limp and greasy.

