15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

8. Patricks SH1 Thickening Shampoo

Whether you’re just starting to experience thinning or you’ve been noticing it for a while, this best hair loss shampoo for men is designed for you. It uses an innovative blend of both natural and synthetic hair loss busters with proven effects, giving you an instant volume boost and more growth over time. Plus, users say it works for even the most sensitive of scalps! The scent is an uplifting blend of vetiver and amber you won’t be able to get enough of.

DHT-blocking ingredients mingle with anti-dandruff ingredients to promote scalp health, and rosemary (along with tabasco pepper and kigelia africana) gets circulation going for better blood flow to your hair follicles. Caffeine lengthens the hair’s anagen growth phase, sage reduces sebum, and ginkgo biloba lessens the effects of environmental stressors for a healthier scalp and hair. The result is one reviewers are enthusiastic about!

Best for: Men with thin or normal hair texture who are losing hair.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!