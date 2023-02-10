15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

9. MD Hair Customized Hair Care Shampoo

Chances are you’ll recognize every single ingredient on the key ingredients list of this bad boy, which is always the sign of a great, clean product. To cut down on hair fall and jumpstart growth, this best hair loss shampoo for men turns to saw palmetto to stop testosterone from converting into DHT, which can harm hair follicles. It also includes biotin, a building block of healthy hair; reishi mushrooms to take care of your scalp; argan oil for moisture and shine; and hydrolyzed wheat protein to reinforce every strand of hair with moisture for a plumping effect.

Men of all hair types will benefit from this shampoo, which cuts down on scalp itching as it helps thick hair regenerate. Just check the dozens of five-star reviews to see how well and quickly this works!

Best for: Men looking for clean formulas who also are putting up with scalp itching. Safe for all hair types (even dyed hair) and sensitive skin.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!