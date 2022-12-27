10 Best Hair Thickening Shampoos for Men

Written in partnership with Blu Atlas

Whether you love a cropped look or rock the locks, having long, strong, lustrous hair symbolizes health.

With so many physical and environmental factors affecting your hair’s natural state, using a safe, clean thickening shampoo can improve hair growth and well-being. Whether you suffer from hair loss or baldness, the right thickening shampoo can help your scalp and boost overall hair health.

The best hair thickening shampoos are made with safe, natural ingredients that don’t weigh down your hair or make it appear greasy. While you’re combing through the list of the best shampoos for men, keep in mind your desired hair results. Looking for voluminous locks that shine? Hoping to tame the frizz? Whatever your desires, there is a thickening shampoo perfect for you.

Dull, lifeless hair doesn’t have to be the norm. Create thicker, stronger hair today with our list of the best hair thickening shampoos for men.

The shampoo that will put a stop to your endless search for the best hair thickening shampoos for men is this product from premium brand Blu Atlas. This shampoo is made with ingredients that have 99% natural origins. That means it’s got plenty of clean hair thickening ingredients to boost your locks.

Dying to find out what’s in it? Okay, we’ll spill. Juicy jojoba oil is overflowing with skin- and hair-boosting beauty components like vitamins A, E and D, along with fatty acids and antioxidants. Calming aloe barbadensis leaf is one of nature’s finest hydrators, and is stocked with antioxidants and vitamins. The real powerhouse ingredient, though, is saw palmetto, a natural hair-boosting substance. Saw palmetto works with the hair and skin to encourage hair growth and health.

The Blu Atlas brand cuts out the junk such as parabens, phthalates, or sulfates. Sticking to their ethos of honesty, the entire Blu Atlas product line is vegan and cruelty-free.

What do men love about this hair-boosting shampoo? It’s so easy to use! All it takes is a quarter-sized amount of the liquid to start seeing results. Pair the shampoo from Blu Atlas with their showstopping conditioner. Thicker, fuller hair is on the horizon.

This is, hands down, the best hair thickening shampoo for men available today.

2. Hims Hair Thickening Shampoo

Helping men achieve thicker, fuller heads of hair is the goal for Hims. This is a brand that focuses on health, both inside and out, and they take their job of helping men seriously. The Hims thickening shampoo offers restored thickness and volume for men with thinning hair; this helps boost confidence and will encourage men to put themselves out there again.

Dying to find out what’s in the bottle? Saw palmetto is the star ingredient, the glorious salvation for men with thinning hair. Saw palmetto can help target DHT, a hormone that stimulates hair loss. When used consistently, saw palmetto and the other active ingredients help men retain hair strength and fullness.

Hims is much more than a brand that creates hair-care products. With a free online consultation, you can explore the steps you need to take to start your hair regrowth journey. Each online consultation includes a chat with a medical professional who can prescribe prescription-level medication to speed up hair growth alongside the Thickening Shampoo.

This brand has the best of both worlds for men who want a thickening shampoo that they can pair with pharmaceutical help.

3. Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash

Full, volumized hair is possible with the Plumping Wash from Kevin Murphy. Gracing the shelves at salons, this high-quality shampoo is a godsend for men with thinning and lackluster hair. For men who feel like they’ve tried it all and still have hair that’s thinning, this thickening shampoo should kick things up a notch.

Supporting hair at the roots and making hair feel thicker with every wash, the liquid uses the finest ingredients to help men regain their volume. The blend of ginger root, nettle and oleanolic acid works to prevent and reduce damage caused by DHT, which is one of the leading causes of hair loss in men. Amino acids thick with keratin and rice proteins plump every strand of hair by injecting nutrients and rich antioxidants.

Free from harmful chemicals such as parabens and sulfates, this shampoo can accelerate hair growth using a safe, clean approach. It’s also safe for colored hair, making it perfect for men who like to dye and color their hair.

While we love the Plumping Wash shampoo, we don’t recommend it for men on a budget. The Kevin Murphy brand offers a salon-quality experience, and the price tag reflects that.

4. Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

Long locks blowing in the wind as Tame Impala wafts through your car radio…the Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo elevates your experience by giving you the luscious locks you’ve been dreaming of. Not a basic thickening shampoo, Sachajuan’s salon-quality product is a blessing for all hair.

Dealing in fuller, thicker hair and taming frizzy, out-of-control strands, the liquid washes and smoothes hair. Protecting the hair from root to tip, the cleanser provides a heat and UV shield, which means you can blow dry, straighten and heat up your hair with no adverse effects.

Thickening Technology and Ocean Silk are the secret ingredients behind this shampoo’s success. Promoting hair growth and fuller-looking locks while taming your mane, Sachajuan’s Thickening Shampoo is the best shampoo for men who want a dual-purpose treatment for thinning and frizzy hair.

This is the best hair thickening shampoo for men who are in the market for a delightfully scented shampoo with a unique formula.

5. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo

Tea tree oil offers incredible benefits beyond preventing hair from thinning. Paul Mitchell’s Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo is filled to the brim with ingredients that make hair mightier and bulkier – in the best way.

Regeniplex is the brand’s proprietary blend of ginseng, turmeric, pea peptides, clover flower and Kakadu plum. The potent natural extracts work to naturally nourish and boost each strand of hair. The bright, forward scent of tea tree oil is tempered with basil, patchouli and amber. Men love the fresh smell and the good clean feeling after they wash.

Vegan and cruelty-free, the Anti-Thinning Shampoo from Paul Mitchell is an excellent choice for men who want the most invigorating shampoo available.

6. DevaCurl Low-Poo Delight Shampoo

Curls deserve hair thickening support too. A difficulty men with curls face is finding a product that cleanses the hair of dirt, grime and bacteria while supporting curl pattern and dealing with thinning hair. There aren’t many dual-purpose shampoos up to the task. Low-Poo Delight is the best dual-action curl supporter and cleanser.

Labeled a “mild lather cleanser,” this is not a super sudsy or foamy shampoo. Instead, it takes a low-key approach to cleaning the hair and scalp. Using DevaCurl’s “scrub in/scrub out” method, you’ll gently scrub your scalp and hair clean. It’s low foam for a reason: The brand cuts out potentially harmful materials such as parabens, gluten, silicone, SLES, SLS and phthalates.

Properly moisturizing each strand helps hair feel fuller and look thicker. Each application and gentle scrub will leave your curls lighter and cleaner. To get the best results for your glorious curls, pair the shampoo with a DevaCurl conditioner or leave-in conditioner. They will help curls appear thicker and brighter without weighing down strands.

This is the best hair-thickening shampoo for men with curls of all shapes and sizes.

7. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Say goodbye to limp, broken, dull strands with Olaplex’s No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. Recommended and used by hair professionals, this is one of the best shampoos available today. The Bond Maintenance Shampoo repairs damaged and broken strands. The shampoo can restore hair from the inside out by connecting the broken bonds in your hair.

Fixing and repairing hair bonds gives hair an overall thicker and fuller look and feel. This shampoo is the perfect product to restore hair health for men who suffer from thinning hair caused by broken strands. Like most of the other items in this list, the shampoo is free from harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates, phosphates, gluten and nuts.

8. MDHair Regrowth Shampoo

A high-quality shampoo should be at the top of the list when formulating a plan to tackle thinning hair or male pattern baldness. MDHair’s Regrowth Shampoo is a top-tier hair cleanser that can assist men with all types of hair loss.

Laden with ingredients that promote hair growth and help hair look sturdier, the shampoo should help men see results. Saw palmetto is at the foundation of the liquid. By preventing DHT, it blocks one of the leading causes of male hair loss and thinning. Argan oil, biotin and more than 20 other plant complexes soothe and nourish each strand of hair and add a protective layer. Hydrolyzed rice, quinoa and wheat proteins boost the strength of hair and make it more resilient.

Don’t expect the shampoo to work overnight; however, given enough time, most men see results with this hair-thickening shampoo. We recommend this shampoo to men who want a product that is crammed with natural substances that help fight hair loss.

9. Everyman Jack 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

You know the guy – the one who’s always in a rush, who doesn’t have time to waste in the bathroom. Yeah, he’s the fast-paced gent Everyman Jack made this 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner for. Instead of wasting time in the shower, men on the go can wash their hair quickly with the added benefit of a hair thickening treatment.

The shampoo is filled with 96% naturally derived ingredients and offers a high-quality wash in under a minute. The mix of wheat proteins, tea tree oil, shea butter and aloe vera soothes hair and helps support your hair’s natural strength. As the shampoo is paraben- and cruelty-free, it’s safe to assume the brand cares about the men who use their products.

This product is both a thickening shampoo and a thickening conditioner in one. And who doesn’t love saving a buck during times of inflation? This tea-tree-scented cleanser and conditioner is a simple way to elevate your five-minute shower in today’s busy world.

Supporting the environment as well as your hair, Everyman Jack plants one tree for every order.

10. Old Spice Thickening System Shampoo

Low-cost, high-reward, the Thickening System Shampoo from veteran brand Old Spice offers hair support at an affordable price. Old Spice is renowned for its signature scents and deodorants, but its shampoo is also worth a look. This product is perfect for low-maintenance men who want a thickening product they can grab at the grocery store.

The shampoo is biotin-infused with a fresh scent. Men enjoy this full-bodied shampoo for its ease of use. Simply follow the brand’s three-step system with their targeted products, and you could see fuller hair in just two weeks. The only thing we don’t love about the brand is that they do include synthetic materials to ensure their products last longer on the shelf.

Lather up with the best hair-thickening shampoo for men on a budget. There’s no shame in saving money, because you’ll still have a great head of hair.

The ultimate guy’s bible to thickening shampoos for men

In this section, we’ll answer all your burning questions about thickening shampoos.

Ingredients your hair loves

Let’s be frank: Your hair loves natural ingredients that come from nature. Here are some of the best ingredients for hair.

Aloe vera is a moisturizing and hydrating agent that keeps strands strong and fortified. Shea butter is a natural emollient that tames hair and keeps it shiny, smooth and hydrated. Saw palmetto is a top-tier ingredient for men suffering hair loss. This natural extract acts as a stimulant to encourage and promote hair growth.

Protein is one of the most effective ingredients to thicken hair. Protein derived from seaweed, soy and wheat helps fortify hair follicles and strengthen strands. Another potent ingredient to keep an eye out for is biotin. This natural form of vitamin B is often included in thickening shampoos, and men can even take it as a supplement to support hair growth.

Ingredients to avoid

You should always avoid toxic and synthetic chemicals, especially if you’re a man with thinning hair who wants to encourage hair growth and maintain strong hair follicles. Avoid ingredients like parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, phthalates and more. These toxic chemicals can harm your chances of achieving fuller, thicker hair.

Remember that many cheap grocery-store shampoos contain synthetic and artificial ingredients like the ones listed above. They are added to products to reduce the growth of bacteria and fungi, achieve a longer shelf life, and create a rich foam and lather.

How to pick a thickening shampoo

Finding the perfect thickening shampoo doesn’t have to be a full-time job. Below are our top categories to help you choose the best product for your hair.

Your intended use

What do you want your hair to look like? Do you want waves of volume, silky-smooth strands, or the thickest hair possible? Each thickening shampoo uses a unique formula to help hair look and feel good, with varying results. So buy the product that says it will give you exactly what you want.

When researching the perfect product, look for buzzwords. If you’re after thicker hair, buzzwords to keep in mind are “volumizing,” “full,” “thick,” “shiny” and “strong.” Or simply pull up Google and type in “shiny thickening shampoo.” This combination will give you the best chance of finding a thickening shampoo that will leave your locks feeling soft and shiny. Are you a more organic guy and like to see products in real life? Walk the aisles of your nearest grocery store, so you can search for the buzzwords the old-fashioned way: with your eyes.

Remember that you’ll want a team of shampoo and conditioners to treat hair. Finding a brand that offers both will make your life simpler.

Stay within budget

Thickening shampoos, like other targeted treatment products, can get pricey. So instead of accidentally spending a month’s rent on hair-care products, be sure to come up with – and then stick to – your budget. If thickening shampoo is your one true love, then by all means shop until you drop.

How to use a thickening shampoo

Let’s not overcomplicate things. The best way to use your thickening shampoo is during your daily shower or bath. Pour the recommended amount of shampoo into the palm of your hand and lather it into the hair and scalp. Using gentle but firm massaging motions, move your fingers in circles to spread shampoo evenly throughout the scalp. Wash the hair and scalp, and encourage blood flow on the scalp while cleaning the hair.

Follow up with a conditioner that supports hair growth to promote healthy hair and follicles. The right conditioner will lock in natural ingredients that help your hair and scalp feel soft and exceptionally hydrated. Thickening conditioners that also support hair growth are a great way to complement your hair thickening shampoo.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a difference between a volumizing shampoo and a thickening shampoo?

Yes – they’re different products! Both thickening and volumizing shampoos clean the scalp and grime from hair follicles and strands, but they use different ingredients to achieve results. Thickening shampoos often use saw palmetto to reduce DHT, a hormone that affects hair growth. Volumizing shampoo uses other natural ingredients to give hair more life and lift. It is possible to find a thickening shampoo that includes volumizing elements.

Should I wash my hair daily if it’s thinning?

This depends on your hair type and level of oil production. If you have thinning hair and notice it looks greasy at the end of each day, it’s a good idea to wash it daily. When hair is greasy, it appears weighed down, which can make it look even thinner! Most men with thinning hair can comfortably wash it every two to three days.

How often should I wash my hair?

With advice that swings from one end of the pendulum to the other, it can be hard to know what’s best. Should hair be washed daily or once per week? Most experts recommend that men wash their hair three to four times per week, or about every other day. The best tip to keep in mind with washing your hair? If it looks greasy, wash it, and if your hair looks and feels fine for more than three days, there’s no reason to wash it unless you want to.

Can I make my thin hair thicker with thickening shampoo?

Thickening shampoo is an excellent tool for men with thinning hair, but the products cannot make hair follicles larger. Thickening shampoos can aid hair in making it appear thicker, fuller and overall more healthy. To address the issues of hair follicle size, it’s best to investigate the cause of thinning hair. Some medical professionals can help you find and address the cause of smaller hair follicles.

What’s the best hair thickening shampoo for men?

Our top choice for the best thickening shampoo for men is Blu Atlas’ Shampoo. A salon-quality product at half the cost, this shampoo helps men get fuller, thicker hair. The clean shampoo brings nature’s finest ingredients together to give hair a clean wash. Invigorating and strengthening, it’s the perfect addition to a busy morning routine. Pair the Shampoo from Blu Atlas with their vegan conditioner to get even better results.

