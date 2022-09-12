Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Textured Top (Tom Hardy)

What to Tell Your Barber: Ask for something like the short-and-choppy cut, but make sure to keep extra length in your bangs. This look is especially great for fine hair, or for men with a thinning or receding hairline because it maximizes volume and texture.

How to Style at Home: Apply a fiber in damp hair, or try a clay (Hanz de Fuko Claymation) or wax (R+Co Continental Glossing Wax) in dry hair. Use your hands in a raking motion from roots to tips to break up the hairstyle while adding texture and volume. For a more relaxed, undone look, you can let the hair lay across your forehead like side-swept bangs. Yep, it’s versatile for work and happy hour.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!