Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Modern-Day Samson (Jason Momoa)
What to Tell Your
Barber *Stylist*: Forgo the barber with this look and find a great stylist who understands that bohemian, rock ‘n’ roll, lived-in look. Ask for subtle layers throughout and face framing layers around the face. Obviously you need long locks for this one.
How to Style at Home: Use a texturizing salt spray and diffuse or blow dry on a low setting to create undone bends and texture. Finish with an oil or a paste to separate and add weight to the ends to eliminate poofiness.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top