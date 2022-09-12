Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Curly Top (Anthony Ramos)

What to Tell Your Barber: This is a great style for guys with curly hair as it works with your texture, not against it. Keep 2 to 3 inches of length on top, a bit of length in the back, and hair closely cropped around the sides.

How to Style It at Home: Use a curl conditioning cream while your hair is wet to define waves. Let hair air dry, then slightly break up some of the curls with your fingers by scratching your head at the roots. You want to create controlled messiness, so pick and choose which curls to undo (read: not your whole head).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!