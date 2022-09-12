Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

The Rocker (Austin Butler)
What to Tell Your Barber: To get this slightly edgy, undone look, grow everything out past 3 inches on the sides and 4 inches on top. It works well with straight, wavy, and curly textures.
How to Style at Home: This hairstyle should look undone and lived-in. To achieve the volume up top, use a dry shampoo or texturizing spray to create that “grip” or “second day” (read: unwashed) look to your hair. You can use a shine paste (STMNT Grooming Goods Shine Paste) or cream with a couple drops of hair oil (Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil) to create that eye-catching movement.
