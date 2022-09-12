Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Finger Sweep (Edgar Ramirez)

What to Tell Your Barber: You want to keep the length on top and a bit in the back with the sides laying slightly over the ear. You need a little length for the looseness and relaxed feel of this look.

How to Style It at Home: Work with the natural texture and wave of your hair (if you have slightly curly hair), and apply a cream while your hair is damp. You can either air dry it after coaching into palace with the fingers, or blow dry to set the hair and add a bit of fullness to the top. Alternatively, try a paste to add some separation and hold.

