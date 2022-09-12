Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Grown-Out Coif (Harry Styles)

What to Tell Your Barber: The main thing here is to visit your barber every eight weeks for a cleanup as the hair grows out, since what you need is length. So tell your barber you’re going for the Harry Styles, Robert Pattinson, or Andrew Garfield look, and she or he will ensure that you have a wearable style every step of the yearlong journey, in order to avoid any awkward growth phases. This one requires about 5-7″ of hair, slightly shorter on the sides than that pomp up top.

How to Style It at Home: Dry shampoo will give you lift on non-wash days, along with texturizing salt spray for touchable control. On the days you start with a wet canvas, use a lightweight cream to tame hairs and prevent frizz, and blow it dry to things in place—pointed upward from below to really emphasize the volume.

