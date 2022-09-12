Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

High and Tight (John David Washington)
What to Tell Your Barber: You need a high, tight fade for this one (hence the name), that blends into the top, which can be various lengths, but typically 1 or 2 inches max.
How to Style at Home: Styling the top of this look depends entirely on how long you wear it as well as your hair texture. The best universal advice here is to keep the sides cleaned up every two weeks in order to maintain the definitive freshness of this style.
