Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Medium Tousle (Simon Liu)

What to Tell Your Barber: Scissor cut the sides and back, leaving an inch or more. Blend that cleanly into the top, which has anywhere from two to five inches in length. This works well with all textures, as long as the hair can sweep over the brow.

How to Style It at Home: Start with a dry shampoo to give added pomp at the front—even if the overall effect is to sweep her down across the forehead. Then spray the ends with a texturizing salt spray, to help delivery texture and pieciness. You can lay hair into place with fingers or a comb, the latter of which will provide more hold and definition. Finish with a setting spray to prevent too much movement, and for a lustrous finish.

