Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Faded Buzz (Leslie Odom Jr.)

What to Tell Your Barber: Fades can offer a variety of length. Feel free to experiment with a cut that works well for framing your face, but ask your barber what they think will work best for you.

How to Style at Home: Fades might seem simple, but anyone who’s tried to pull it off knows they take great technical skill from a barber. It’s important to find a really good one who can wield an electric razor with mastery. Fortunately, it’s a low-maintenance look. Just make sure to get it freshened up every couple of weeks if you wear it close to the dome, like this.

