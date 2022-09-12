Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Effortless Sweep (Brad Pitt)

What to Tell Your Barber: This look requires length for the hair to lay down properly. If you’re growing your hair out, just ask your barber to barely trim the front and sides and take a bit more off the back as that area grows faster than the rest. You want to keep the style in proportion and stay away from mullet territory.

How to Style at Home: While your hair is wet, use a styling cream with lightweight hold. This will give the finished look touchable control while fighting frizz and flyaways. You can use a comb to evenly distribute the product from root to end, as well as create a clean part.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!