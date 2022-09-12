Style

Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

by Barret Wertz

Short and choppy (Jeremy Renner)

What to Tell Your Barber: Keep the sides short (1 inch). This is best cut with a scissor and comb. Keep some length on top. 

How to Style at Home: While your hair is still wet, apply a pomade (Brickell Styling Clay Pomade) or fiber (American Crew Fiber) to add shine and definition. Apply liberally throughout your hair with a back-and-forth motion with both hands, while alternating your hands front to back. Slighting push the hair to one side so the finished look is a bit messy and undone.

 

