Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Short Waves (Kevin Hart)

What to Tell Your Barber: Depending on the length you wear your hair, you can have the barber buzz or scissor cut you uniformly all around. Moreover, make sure to get a clean lineup to help frame the face, and decide together on the best placement/graduation of your faded sides.

How to Style It at Home: On clean, fully dried hair (air-dried or blown dry), use a standard brush to take away any definition on your canvas. Apply a penny-sized amount of curl conditioning cream and brush again to distribute the product. Next, take a curl sponge. Use light pressure in clockwise rotations all around the head, to build this texture uniformly around the entire head. Keep the edges cleaned up on your own at home, or visit the barber weekly to keep fresh lines.

