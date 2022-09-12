Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Wavy Framing (Charles Melton)

What to Tell Your Barber: This look is for wavy to curly hair. Cut this style while your hair is either almost dry or completely dry—since curly hair appears longer while wet, and since a stylist might be tempted to chop too much off.

How to Style at Home: While hair is wet, apply a styling cream to smooth and add definition to the curls. If hair is extra curly add some texturizing salt spray, which will help the hair from getting too poofy. Using fingers, coach the hair from the middle toward the sides to help frame your face. Let hair air dry or use a blow dryer with a diffuser to set the texture. Don’t run your fingers through the finished, dried style! This will only make it big and frizzy.

