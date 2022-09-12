Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Young Hollywood (Chris Evans)
What to Tell Your Barber: Keep the sides short—1/2” for more contrast, upwards of 1” for something tamable with product. Clean around the ears and back. Keep at least 2” on top for the height needed to style.
How to Style It at Home: Clean and classic, this look requires an easygoing product like a cream or paste. Apply with hands, raking through from front to back and use a comb to create a clean side part. Then take the comb and, starting at front (roots), comb and lift up and back for some height.
