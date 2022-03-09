This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

Most men don’t want a long, complicated self-care routine, and who can blame them?

The good news is that you don’t need a 10-step morning and night routine. Once you have the basics down, you’re set. Take a moment to check your bathroom cabinet. Do you have all your essentials for some simple self-care?

One of the most important basics is a good hand cream. If you’re missing hand cream in your bathroom cabinet or bedside table, this is the article you need to source, post-haste.

Our hands take a beating, and a little bit of moisturizing cream is just what they need at the end of a long day. Men need a hand cream that keeps their hands supple and skin healthy, and one that could potentially be used for other dry patches on the body.

The lotion aisle has hundreds of different options, which can be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. Luckily for you, we’ve compiled the 21 best hand creams for men to help you find one that suits your lifestyle and skin type.

