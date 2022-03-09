The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

1. Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream Get it

The No. 1 spot on our list is a cream that is primarily intended as a face moisturizer, but it takes first place because of its versatility.

The Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream is described as being an ultra-hydrating moisturizer that is designed to repair dry and dull skin. While this was initially formulated for your face, you can use it anywhere on your body where you’re experiencing dryness or dullness – including your hands.

This moisturizer is crafted from premium ingredients. Mango seed butter contains vitamin E and vitamin C, which provide protection for your skin from external factors like the environment, sunlight and even blue light from screens like phones and laptops.

Seaweed extract from Laminaria algae is an antioxidant, exfoliator and hydrator all in one. It can regulate your skin’s oil production, brighten your face and moisturize dry and dull skin.

Your hands are the first thing to give away your age, often because they aren’t included in a person’s anti-aging routine. Your hands spend hours outside in the harsh sunlight with no protection, so they’ll show wrinkles and age spots long before your face will. If you want to maintain a youthful appearance, be sure to include your hands in your anti-aging routine. If you’re not sure where to start, try the Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream as your next hand cream.

With benefits like this, it’s easy to see why Blu Atlas takes the top spot on our list of the 22 best hand creams for men in 2022.

[$30; bluatlas.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!