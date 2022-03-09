The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

10. Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve Get it

Described as a heavy-duty hand salve, this thick formula provides all-day care for dry hands. Formulated with ingredients like avocado oil, shea butter, and sesame seed oil, this paraben- and gluten-free formula will transform dry or cracked hands.

Shea butter, a natural fat, is a common ingredient in popular lotions and self-care products. Kiehl’s utilizes shea butter in most of their products because it is known to restore suppleness and improve the appearance of dry skin. The shea butter used in Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve is ethically sourced and helps support women’s communities from rural areas of Burkina Faso.

Avocado oil contains a balance of lipids like omega essential fatty acids. Sesame seed oil is a refined moisturizing oil that is commonly used in skincare products. It is easy to absorb and works to soften skin. Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve utilizes both avocado and sesame seed oil to moisturize, nourish and soften skin.

What’s unique about this Kiehl’s hand cream is that it will draw the water from the air into your skin, and will then form a protective barrier, allowing the hydration to seep in. Kiehl’s is loved and trusted by people around the world for good reason.

[$18; kiehls.com]

