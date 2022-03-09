The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

11. Workman’s Friend Barrier Skin Cream Get it

The halfway spot on our list of the 22 best hand creams for men goes to Workman’s Friend Barrier Skin Cream.

Workman’s Friend Barrier Skin Cream is the perfect hand cream for any working man with calloused or rough skin. This cream helps to prevent and protect cracked, dry hands, and will leave your hands looking and feeling soft.

Workman’s Friend Barrier Skin Cream acts as a protective glove on your hands to guard against grease, glue, paint, wood stain or other harsh chemicals for up to four hours after applying. Even better, Workman’s Friend Barrier Skin Cream will not wash away with regular hand washing, ensuring your hands stay protected all day long.

Workman’s Friend Barrier Skin Cream dries within three to five minutes, which means your hands will not be left with a sticky, greasy feeling. Once you’re done with the project you’re working on, the cream makes clean-up easy, allowing you to wash things like dirt and grease off your hands quickly without excessive scrubbing. This protects your skin from drying out due to excessive hand washing, but also allows you to get dirty while tackling your next job.

For best results, apply every four hours to ensure your hands stay hydrated and protected.

[$9.98; amazon.com]

