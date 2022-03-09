The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

12. Maapilim Hand Cream Get it

Maapilim Hand Cream is derived from the Dead Sea and is full of the Mediterranean’s most nourishing ingredients. Rosemary oil locks in moisturization while aloe vera soothes calluses and heals cracks in dry and rough skin.

Maapilim Hand Cream is infused with vetiver and bergamot, which will leave your hands smelling masculine and earthy while still being fresh and clean. The unique scent of this hand cream is appreciated by men everywhere.

Apply liberally on your hands and dry spots on your body to lock in moisture and prevent dry skin.

[$28; maapilim.com]

