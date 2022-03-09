The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

13. Alaffia Africa’s Secret Multi-Use Balm Get it

Africa’s Secret Multi-Use Balm is 100% natural and handcrafted with unrefined coconut oil, shea butter, royal jelly, African wild honey, beeswax and sesame oil. These high-quality ingredients go into a multi-purpose balm that is traditionally passed down from generation to generation in West African culture.

This balm is ideal for rough hands or cracked heels, but can also be used for chapped lips, razor burn or bug bites. This balm can help minimize irritation caused by psoriasis or eczema.

Alaffia is committed to sustainability and fair-trade principles. All their ingredients are Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified. The company is also Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified and a proud partner of TerraCycle, which provides the community with easy ways to recycle.

Before using, warm up a small amount of the product between your hands and then smooth over your body from head to toe. Small amounts can also be used in the hair for styling purposes.

[$16.79; alaffia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!