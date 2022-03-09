The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

14. Lubriderm Get it

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion is a classic lotion that has stood the test of time. Enriched with vitamin B5, this lotion will moisturize every part of your body – including dry and rough hands. What’s better than a hand cream that can be used all over your body.

The lightweight, fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula will leave you feeling moisturized for 24 hours while improving your skin’s moisture barrier for healthier-looking skin.

[$8.97; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!