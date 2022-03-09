The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

15. Centuries Sandalwood Hand Creme Get it

Centuries Sandalwood Hand Creme is a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it with lasting hydration. This soothing cream is enriched with botanical extract to restore a youthful smoothness to the skin by making it feel soft and nourished.

Shea butter ensures your skin stays deeply moisturized, and hops extract works to calm the skin and reduce collagen breakdown. Avocado oil replenishes the skin with fatty acids and vitamins. Rosemary extract protects the skin, while aloe vera extract soothes irritation. Lemon balm extract encourages a smooth appearance, and chamomile extract is an anti-inflammatory. All these ingredients together create an amazing blend to ensure your hands are hydrated and healthy.

Formulated to be completely cruelty-free and made without parabens, phthalates and sulfates, Centuries Sandalwood Hand Creme will ensure your hands are pampered. The sandalwood scent is pleasant and unobtrusive.

[$18; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!