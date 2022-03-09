The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

16. Oribe Côte d’Azur Nourishing Hand Crème Get it

This luxurious hand cream boasts a blend of nourishing oils and shea butter that will hydrate and repair even the driest of hands. This hand cream is dermatologist tested to provide hydration to hands everywhere – including the rough hands of hardworking men. Oribe Côte d’Azur Nourishing Hand Crème can be used every day or as an overnight mask to give your hands maximum hydration.

Since this hand cream is cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free, and formulated without parabens, mineral oil or petrolatum, you can feel good about the products you are using every day. With Oribe’s signature Côte d’Azur fragrance, this hand cream ensures your hands are bathed in luxury.

[$52; oribe.com]

