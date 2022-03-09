The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

17. Brickell Men’s Maximum Strength Hand Lotion for Men Get it

Brickell’s hand cream is loved by men everywhere because it is lightweight and fast-absorbing while providing long-standing hydration for even the driest of skin.

Brickell Men’s Maximum Strength Hand Lotion is an all-natural hand cream for men, formulated with key ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter and jojoba oil. Vitamin E works to heal and protect skin against external factors and repairs flaky skin. Shea butter provides deep moisturization for the skin and is packed with vitamins to nourish the skin even further. Lastly, jojoba oil works to create a strong protective layer around the hands to lock in moisture and prevent hydration loss from everyday activities.

This hand cream hydrates and protects the driest of skin while still being lightweight. The protective layer it forms around your hands ensures healthy skin with continuous use. Brickell’s Men’s Maximum Strength Hand Lotion is 99% natural and 80% organic and comes in various scents, including unscented and eucalyptus.

[$24; amazon.com]

