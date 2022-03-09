The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

18. AHAVA Men’s Mineral Cream Get it

AHAVA Men’s Mineral Cream is specifically formulated with witch hazel extract to moisturize and heal rough, dry, cracked skin. This fast-absorbing cream leaves your hands feeling refreshed and smooth without the greasy residue. Key benefits include instantly improving your skin’s moisture levels and restoring its suppleness.

AHAVA products are responsibly sourced with free and sustainable methods to preserve the balance of the Dead Sea, and are fully vegan. They’re created with a “skin-friendly philosophy,” meaning there are no harmful ingredients in their products and you can have peace of mind knowing the product is good for you.

[$24; ahava.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!