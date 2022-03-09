The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

19. Man Lotion Get it

Formulated for hard-working men, Man Lotion moisturizes dry and cracked skin. This lotion is fast-absorbing and leaves no greasy residue behind. Man lotion isn’t just for your hands; it can be used on any dry parts of your body. The best part? There’s no floral scent or strong, lingering fragrance. Man Lotion has a fresh, clean scent that is never overpowering.

[$14.95; manstuffetc.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!