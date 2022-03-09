The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

2. Burt’s Bees Hand Cream Get it

Burt’s Bees Hand Cream is a formula that will naturally provide a rich moisturization to your hands. Infused with baobab oil, green tea extract and pumpkin seed extract, the Burt’s Bees Hand Cream will not only moisturize your hands, but will provide a soft exfoliation due to the natural fruit acid complex in the lotion.

Burt’s Bees products are certified cruelty-free and carbon neutral, and are created from landfill-free operations so you can feel good about the hand salve that makes your skin feel food.

Burt’s Bees Hand Cream is fragrance-free, and is dermatologist tested to be safe for sensitive skin.

[$7.66; amazon.com]

