The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

20. Dove Men+Care Ultra-Hydrating Cream With 24 Hour Moisturization

Some men are looking for one product that does it all, and that is where Dove Men+Care Ultra-Hydrating Cream comes in.

This Ultra-Hydrating Cream is formulated as a hand cream, but can also be used on any dry patches of the body, like the elbows, knees or soles. Dove Men+Care Ultra-Hydrating Cream does more than just moisturize; it provides 24 hours of protection for dry skin.

Your hands go through a lot during the day, and Dove’s Men+Care Ultra-Hydrating Cream is formulated to be fast-absorbing. It won’t leave your hands feeling greasy after application. In addition to hydrating dry skin, this hand cream helps repair the damage done by long hours in the sun.

People often overlook their hands when it comes to anti-aging, but after long hours in the sun, your hands will be the first to show their age. Make sure you include hand cream in your anti-aging regimen.

[$4.25; amazon.com]

