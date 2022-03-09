The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

3. NIVEA Men Crème – Multipurpose Cream for Men Get it

NIVEA was created over 100 years ago, so they’ve learned a thing or two about keeping hands soft.

NIVEA Men Crème was explicitly crafted for men. It is a lightweight formula that provides intense hydration without leaving your hands feeling greasy or sticky. This cream isn’t just for dry hands, however. A little bit of NIVEA Men Crème could be used anywhere on your body you experience dryness to nourish and protect the skin.

Enriched with vitamin E, NIVEA Men Crème keeps your hands soft and hydrated, and with its light scent created just for men, you’re guaranteed to love it.

This hand cream has been dermatologist tested, meaning it is safe for all skin types.

[$4.99; amazon.com]

