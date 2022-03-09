The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

5. Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer Get it

Jack Black’s Industrial Strength Hand Healer has been a customer favorite for years, and for a good reason. The non-greasy formula provides hydration without leaving your hands feeling sticky. Infused with ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin E, macadamia nut oil and glycerin, this moisturizer ensures relief for even the most chapped or dry hands.

Vitamin A is a known antioxidant that can strengthen the outer layers of the skin. Vitamin E works to protect cells against damage. Glycerin helps to replenish and maintain the skin’s moisture balance. Liposomes encapsulate vitamins and moisture, preserve their potency and sustain them to benefit the skin. Finally, macadamia nut oil softens and restores the moisture in the skin while providing a protective barrier from moisture loss.

Jack Black’s Industrial Strength Hand Healer is vegan and formulated without synthetic fragrances. It’s not just for your hands; other dry parts of your body, like your elbows or the soles of your feet, could benefit from the hydration this lotion provides. For best results, apply small amounts to your hands, paying particular attention to the backs of your hands.

[$46; getjackblack.com]

