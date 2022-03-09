The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

6. Meadowfoam Oil Balm Get it

Crowned one of Cosmopolitan’s Holy Grail beauty products, Meadowfoam Oil Balm is a luxurious multi-purpose balm treatment to nourish and protect dry and dehydrated skin. The Oil Balm is waterless, and is made with 17 botanical oils and butters to give your skin the deep moisture it needs.

Meadowfoam Oil Balm is full of vegetarian and cruelty-free ingredients that provide intense moisturization to your hands. Meadowfoam seed oil helps to lock in moisture after use; jojoba, avocado and safflower seed oil work to soften and restore moisture in your hands; linoleic and linolenic acids strengthen and protect the skin; and ashwagandha root extract nourishes and softens hands.

There is no fragrance or color, which means Meadowfoam’s Oil Balm is suitable for every skin type – even sensitive skin. Since the ingredients are natural, be sure to keep this balm in a cool and dry space out of direct sunlight or heat.

While the primary use of Meadowfoam’s Oil Balm is as a hand cream, it can also be used to treat chapped lips, rough elbows and feet, as a beard conditioner, tattoo conditioner, or to tame flyaways.

[$16; malinandgoetz.com]

