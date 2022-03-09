The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

8. Duke Cannon Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm Get it

Duke Cannon Supply Co. recognizes that hard-working hands should be celebrated, but knows they don’t always feel great. With Duke Cannon Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm, get your hands back in shape. This hand repair balm is made with lanolin, an ingredient with a long history of intense hydration that will leave your hands soft without feeling sticky or greasy.

Duke Cannon Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm is fragrance-free, aluminum-free and dye-free, providing moisturization for everyone – even men with sensitive skin.

[$15; dukecannon.com]

