Nothing embodies a “don’t sweat it” swagger like an easy-wearing hoodie. Created in the 1930s by athletic brand Champion, the hoodie spent its first few decades mostly relegated to chilly warehouses and fish markets, where workers needed a loose-fitting sweater with a fabric hood (instead of a hat) to beat the frigid temperatures of their workplaces. As with many other menswear staples with utilitarian origins, hoodies have evolved into a common men’s wardrobe piece. They’re the ultimate high-low garment, seen everywhere from high-fashion events on the runway to the bleachers at high school football games.

Anatomy of a Hoodie

What makes a hoodie a hoodie? Simply put, it’s a long-sleeve sweater with an attached hood. From there, a hoodie can take on different forms (though we’ll stop short of calling a hooded bathrobe a hoodie). Hoodies can zip up at the front, but they’re usually designed as a pullover, often with a front kangaroo pocket for warming your hands. Do a quick search for hoodies, and you’ll find them in every fabric imaginable: warm cotton fleece, sweat-wicking polyester blends, sumptuous baby alpaca, and even supple lambskin leather.

How to Wear a Hoodie

How should you style a hoodie to not look like a slob with a Sunday morning hangover? As with any other garment, fit is key. Avoid buying a hoodie that’s so oversized it hangs below your butt or bunches up in the sleeves. Another tip to dressing up a hoodie is choosing a finer fabric like cashmere or wool. These fabrics look effortlessly cool while also keeping you more toasty than your worn-out cotton sweats.

Lastly, consider layering a jacket over your hoodie. Depending on the time of year, a sophisticated knee-length topcoat, vintage denim jacket, or leather moto will give your hoodie look a serious boost. Pair that with suede Chelseas or leather military boots, and you’re good to go.

Ready to shop? Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite hoodies of the season.

The Best Men’s Hoodies of 2022

