1. Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Pullover Hoodie Get It

Handcrafted in Vancouver, BC, Reigning Champ’s signature pullover hoodie is cut to an athletic fit and offers a more structured, durable take on the genre thanks to details like a rib-lined hood, flatlock seams, ribbed cuffs and hem, and a rib-bound front pocket.

[$145; shop.reigningchamp.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!