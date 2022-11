11. Ami De Coeur Hoodie Get It

Want to stand out from the crowd? This luxe hoodie from French label Ami Paris is worth the splurge. Designer Alexandre Mattiusi uses a loopback organic cotton fleece that lends high-quality heft to an otherwise simple sweater. (It’s also available in black and off-white if you prefer something subtler.)

[$505; amiparis.com]

