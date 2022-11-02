2. Todd Snyder Midweight Full Zip Hoodie Get It

Menswear designer Todd Snyder puts a modern spin on this vintage classic with antique brass zippers and a slightly slimmer silhouette. Made from soft reverse-weave terry fabric cut on the cross-grain for exceptional softness, the breathable hoodie also features a slew of thoughtful touches like flexible side seam panels, ribbed finishings, and a kangaroo pocket.

[$158; toddsnyder.com]

