3. Jacquemus Le Sweatshirt Get It

Dyed in eight bold colorways, Jacquemus’ Le Sweatshirt is a classic-fit pullover drawstring hoodie that’s kicked up a notch with subtle fashion-forward details like engraved cubic metallic tips and the boutique brand’s logo emblazoned at the chest in white.

[$270; jacquemus.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!