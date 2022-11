4. Champion and Percival Cross Stitch 1783 Hoodie Get It

East London label Percival does more than just pay homage to Champion’s OG spot hoodies with this piece. It’s part of a limited-edition collaborative capsule with the legendary athletic brand, and it revamps the original style with old-school English embroidery printed around the Champion logo on the chest.

[$180; percivalclo.com]

