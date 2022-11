5. Mountain Hardwear MHW Mighty Five Pullover Hoody Get It

Wear your wanderlust on your chest with Mountain Hardware’s cotton hoodie, which has images from Utah’s Mighty Five national parks—Zion, Arches, Bryce, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef—printed on the back in PVC-free, water-based ink.

[$60; mountainhardware.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!