7. Luca Faloni Pure Cashmere Hoodie Get It

Step up your hoodie game with Luca Faloni’s 100-percent cashmere version, which is knitted with heritage yarns in the hills of northern Italy. Thanks to a slightly fitted shape, this henley-adjacent hoodie sweater is ideal for layering underneath a wool blazer or overcoat.

[$360; lucafaloni.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!