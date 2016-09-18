Best Jeans For Men: 20 Pairs of Denim For 5 Major Body Types

It’s a tale as old as time: Dudes don’t like to go shopping. So what sucks even more than the thought of just shopping? Shopping for jeans. Because somehow, jeans shopping can suck. A lot. Why? Because jeans matter. Jeans are your favorite go-to. They’re your dress-up pants when you don’t really have to dress up. They’re the first thing you want to wear whenever you have to leave the house. They need to fit—and they need to fit well. So we put together the best jeans for men for each of the 5 major body types.

But let’s be clear here: Fitting well doesn’t have to mean fitting tight. When jeans fit well, they aren’t slouchy. They stay under your waist. There should be some sort of shape under there. (And as any woman will tell you, jeans are a great framer of the ass.) A lot of fit guys have issues, though, because of the size of their quads, calves, and hams—all those body parts that can make fitting into jeans a difficult task.

So, we rounded up some of the best fits from some of the best jeans brands for just about every body type. The male form is broken down into three main body types: Ectomorph, Mesomorph, and Endomorph. But since not every guy fits neatly into one of those “types,” we also included Ecto/Mesomorph as well as Meso/Endomorph.

Here’s what you need to know to figure out what body type is most like yours:

Ectomorph is a thin guy with a thin frame

Ectomorph-Mesomorph is the tall-ish, skinny-ish guy

Mesomorph is an average guy with an average frame

Mesomorph-Endomorph is the bigger-than-average guy

Endomorph is a large guy with a large frame

Scroll through to find the best jeans for men for your body type.