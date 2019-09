Ectomorph (aka the tall skinny guy)

The Ectomorph body type is typically taller (but can be short), has a smaller frame, and displays very lean (or skinny) muscle mass. Think of Adam Levine (above)—or, if you want to be extreme about it, an NBA baller like Kevin Durant.

Best Jean Type: Straight-cut jeans with a low rise. Avoid super-skinny jean styles, as the tight fit will make you look smaller.