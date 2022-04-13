If you have a business casual dress code at work, then chances are your go-to pair of pants is a khaki trouser. But even if your office is more low-key style-wise (or you work from home), every guy needs a classic pair of khakis in his closet. They’re sophisticated, but they still give off a relaxed vibe that has the power to make any outfit look more pulled together—ideal for a first date, a job interview, or grabbing drinks with friends.

First, a quick fashion lesson: Khaki is, by definition, a color, but people often refer to any sort of trouser or chino as “khakis.” The khaki color can be found in all types of pants and in many styles (like straight, slim, athletic, or relaxed). Our advice? Stick with the traditional trouser or chino pant; it’s a classic silhouette that’s highly versatile. They’ll pair well with button-down shirts for a dressier look or a T-shirt and white kicks for a more laid-back ensemble.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best pairs of khaki pants from top brands like Bonobos, Levi’s, and more.

The Best Men’s Khaki Pants for 2022

